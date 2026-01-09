Skip to main content
Local News

Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office asks for public’s help to identify body found on North Side

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Rendering of man found on Jan. 31, 2025 (Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a person whose body was found on Jan. 31, 2025.

The body was found at 12639 Blanco Road on the North Side.

The medical examiner’s office said the unidentified person is a white or Hispanic male, approximately 57 to 70 years old and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the medical examiner’s office at 210-335-4011.

Other identified person cases can be found on the medical examiner’s office website.

