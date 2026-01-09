Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office asks for public’s help to identify body found on North Side Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 210-335-4011 Rendering of man found on Jan. 31, 2025 (Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a person whose body was found on Jan. 31, 2025.
The body was found at 12639 Blanco Road on the North Side.
The medical examiner’s office said the unidentified person is a white or Hispanic male, approximately 57 to 70 years old and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the medical examiner’s office at 210-335-4011.
Other identified person cases can be found on the
medical examiner’s office website. Read also:
