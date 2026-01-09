Machinery falls, kills 52-year-old man on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

Officers responded around 10:50 a.m. to Second Nature Compost in the 8400 block of Nelson Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old man died on Friday after a piece of machinery fell on him on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded around 10:50 a.m. to Second Nature Compost in the 8400 block of Nelson Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man was changing hydraulic fluid on a front-end loader.

At some point, police said witnesses heard a “pop” and checked on the 52-year-old man after he did not respond.

The witnesses then found him under the machine’s tire and attempted CPR, the report said.

EMS officials and officers responded to the scene for additional assistance.

SAPD said the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information was not readily available.

