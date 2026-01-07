Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman contacted police after finding a heavily stained mattress and box spring dumped in an empty lot next to her home.

April Glenn said she discovered the mattress on Dec. 30 as she was leaving for work. The items had been left in a vacant lot at the corner of Natalen and Margaret avenues, close to Broadway and not far from The DoSeum.

“When I first saw it, it wasn’t dried,” Glenn said. “It was a lot more bright red.”

Glenn said she believes the large stain on the mattress was blood and feared someone may have been seriously injured or killed.

“There is only one thing that comes to my mind,” she said. “That there was someone deceased.”

San Antonio police confirmed officers responded to the location and documented the case. Police did not say whether the mattress was connected to a crime or whether an investigation is ongoing.

Glenn said the responding officer lifted the box spring and noticed what appeared to be an outline.

“It looked to me like a person being there, once being there,” she said.

Eight days after her initial call, Glenn said the mattress and box spring remained at the site, raising concerns that the area could become a spot for illegal dumping.

“Why is it left here, and why hasn’t it been picked up?” she asked.

After KSAT contacted both San Antonio police and the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, the mattress and box spring were removed within a few hours.

While questions remain, Glenn said she is relieved the items are gone and that she and her children no longer have to see them every time they leave their home.

