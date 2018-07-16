Amazon site not working properly for many people due to Prime Day

SAN ANTONIO - Prime members have waiting patiently for Amazon Prime Day to arrive, and now that it's come, it's been a colossal disappointment.
Not because the deals aren’t great, but because the vast majority of consumers can’t see them.
Anyone who has been to Amazon’s website since 2 p.m. has more than likely experienced the dreaded loop that comes with clicking the “shop all deals” button.
Twitter users have been tweeting their frustration with the online giant:
Build-a-Bear Workshop: We had the biggest promotion fail of 2018
Amazon Prime: Hold my beer#PrimeDay #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/Ldp99pWLzW — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) July 16, 2018
When Amazon crashes on #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/ad62mA2QoD — Caroline Owens (@CEOwens28) July 16, 2018
Amazons IT department currently. #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/XTJtF33yWj — Emma Blackham (@emmamary4) July 16, 2018
Every major retailer CEO seeing the amazon site crash at the start of #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/DYN2OzW0z8 — Ryan Khadije (@KhadijeRyan) July 16, 2018
It’s #primeday and look what amazon gives because the site is down lmao WOOFERS pic.twitter.com/ZqpDToh9DW — lil diabeetus (@Taylouuur) July 16, 2018
Prime Day crashed Amazon. To be fair, they had an entire year to prep for this.#PrimeDay — Jon McBrine (@jonmcbrine) July 16, 2018
Live look inside Amazon’s servers #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/hIqnSjGR3G — Girth Brooks (@GirthBrooksLive) July 16, 2018
I've received 100% savings on everything I haven't been able to purchase #PrimeDay — Heather Thomas (@HCThomas7) July 16, 2018
So, who's your favorite #AmazonDog? Mine is Hunter #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/SqB8J2giVO — RunTheNoles 🍢 (@Fox15GTI) July 16, 2018
Cute dogs but SERIOUSLY.... #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/liA8TZlsPz — Ambeez. (@ehnohastleme) July 16, 2018
And #PrimeDay starts with a... pic.twitter.com/teXU2zyNBW — Jonathan Stephens (@jonstephens506) July 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.