Amazon site not working properly for many people due to Prime Day

Prime members seemingly crash Amazon website looking for deals

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Prime members have waiting patiently for Amazon Prime Day to arrive, and now that it's come, it's been a colossal disappointment.

Not because the deals aren’t great, but because the vast majority of consumers can’t see them.

Anyone who has been to Amazon’s website since 2 p.m. has more than likely experienced the dreaded loop that comes with clicking the “shop all deals” button.

Twitter users have been tweeting their frustration with the online giant:

