Amazon site not working properly for many people due to Prime Day

SAN ANTONIO - Prime members have waiting patiently for Amazon Prime Day to arrive, and now that it's come, it's been a colossal disappointment.

Not because the deals aren’t great, but because the vast majority of consumers can’t see them.

Anyone who has been to Amazon’s website since 2 p.m. has more than likely experienced the dreaded loop that comes with clicking the “shop all deals” button.

Twitter users have been tweeting their frustration with the online giant:

Build-a-Bear Workshop: We had the biggest promotion fail of 2018

Amazon Prime: Hold my beer#PrimeDay⁠ ⁠#PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/Ldp99pWLzW — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) July 16, 2018

Every major retailer CEO seeing the amazon site crash at the start of #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/DYN2OzW0z8 — Ryan Khadije (@KhadijeRyan) July 16, 2018

It’s #primeday and look what amazon gives because the site is down lmao WOOFERS pic.twitter.com/ZqpDToh9DW — lil diabeetus (@Taylouuur) July 16, 2018

Prime Day crashed Amazon. To be fair, they had an entire year to prep for this.#PrimeDay — Jon McBrine (@jonmcbrine) July 16, 2018

I've received 100% savings on everything I haven't been able to purchase #PrimeDay — Heather Thomas (@HCThomas7) July 16, 2018

