Skip to main content
Fog icon
64º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM, BCSO says
‘We’re devastated’: Thousands of dollars stolen during break-in at historic VFW Post 76 downtown
City housing manager allowed to keep position despite exaggerating work history, records show
Fog and drizzle lingering
Corpus Christi officer arrested on theft charges in Kendall County, placed on administrative leave
Woman charged after Mississippi Walmart shoppers say they found razor blades in loaves of bread
NISD to finalize plans for closing campus for certain students during lunch periods next school year
City of San Antonio housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds
SAPD: Man shot multiple times at North Side gas station, later dies at hospital

Politics

Trump writes partisan plaques for predecessors in his newly installed Presidential Walk of Fame

Matt Brown And Bill Barrow

Associated Press

1 / 5
New plaques of explanatory text have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New plaques of explanatory text are seen beneath a framed portrait in the space for former President Joe Biden on the Presidential Walk of Fame on the Colonnade of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
New plaques of explanatory text have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New plaques of explanatory text have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New plaques of explanatory text have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

New plaques of explanatory text have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – Months after President Donald Trump refashioned a West Wing walkway into what he calls the Presidential Walk of Fame, he has added partisan and subjective plaques to the display, deepening his fingerprints on the White House’s aesthetic and continuing his effort to bend the telling of history to his liking.

From “Sleepy Joe” Biden references to painting Republican icon Ronald Reagan as a fan of a young Trump, the plaques include bombastic language written in Trumpian style. The installation is the Republican president's latest move to shape the White House in his image, an effort that has spanned from adorning the Oval Office to razing the East Wing in preparation for a massive ballroom addition.

Recommended Videos

An introductory plaque tells passersby that the Presidential Walk of Fame was "conceived, built, and dedicated by President Donald J. Trump as a tribute to past Presidents, good, bad, and somewhere in the middle.”

Biden’s plaque repeats false claims that the 46th president, a Democrat, took office “as a result of the most corrupt election ever,” when, in fact, he defeated Trump in 2020 in both the popular vote and the Electoral College. Biden is also described as “by far, the worst president in American history.”

Another Democrat, Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president and Trump's first presidential predecessor, is labeled “one of the most divisive political figures in American history.”

The plaque below former President George W. Bush’s portrait appears to approve of the Republican's creation of the Department of Homeland Security but decries that he “started wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, both of which should not have happened.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the texts are “eloquently written descriptions of each president” and that “many were written directly by the President himself.”

Biden had no comment on his plaque. There were no immediate responses to emails sent to aides for Obama and several other former presidents.

Trump in September refashioned the colonnade that runs from the West Wing to the White House residence with gilded portraits of all former presidents, except for Biden. Trump instead chose an autopen, reflecting his mockery of Biden’s age and assertions that Biden was not up to the job.

The display runs on the wall of the colonnade between the White House residence and the president’s usual entrance to the Oval Office, meaning Trump can take any of his preferred guests — foreign dignitaries included — on a tour of the exhibit with his framing of his predecessors.

The introductory plaque also presumes that Trump’s addition will stay intact once he is no longer president: “The Presidential Walk of Fame will long live as a testament and tribute to the Greatness of America.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos