Police: Apartment resident shoots homeless man after he kicks in door

SAN ANTONIO - A man camping in front of an apartment complex was shot after he allegedly kicked in the door of a unit when he was asked to leave, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at the Gates of Capernum Apartments, located in the 8600 block of Waters Edge.

According to police, the shooter asked the homeless man to leave before firing.

A lieutenant at the scene said the incident began when residents of the apartment tried to help the man. Instead, the suspect decided he wanted to stay inside the apartment, so he allegedly kicked the door in. A resident then shot the man in the leg, police said.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to recover.

At this time, it is not known if the shooter will face any charges.

