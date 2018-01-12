Southeast Side man robbed, forced to the ground and shot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side man is at an area hospital after being robbed, forced on the ground and shot, San Antonio police said Friday.

The robbery and shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 5900 block of Cinnabar Cove, found not far from South Foster Road and New Sulphur Springs.

According to police, the 37-year-old victim had been walking outside when a man roughly six feet tall in all black clothes and a mask took his wallet and phone. The suspect then made the victim get on the ground before shooting him in the back and fleeing, police said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said at this time no arrests have been made in the case.

