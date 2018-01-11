Man found shot in Northeast Side parking lot dies in hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A man died in a hospital after he was found face down with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the Northeast Side Wednesday night.

Police said the man was shot twice in a shopping strip parking lot near Walzem Road and Cross Creek.

When police arrived around 6:20 p.m., they found several people attempting to perform CPR on the man.

The victim was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died shortly after.

Police are working to figure out who is responsible for pulling the trigger, but they have no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.