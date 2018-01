SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s was found shot in the chest Wednesday on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the man was found at an apartment complex on Vance Jackson Road, but it’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place.

The man did not cooperate with officers and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they are trying to figure out who shot the man.

