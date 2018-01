SAN ANTONIO - Authorities said a 19-year-old who was shot in the abdomen on Sunday was uncooperative with their investigation.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Analissa Sunday night and found the man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to police, he said he knew the person who shot him, but wouldn't give investigators a name.

The victim is expected to survive.

