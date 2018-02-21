Apply for jobs with Ellen Degeneres, Tesla, Philadelphia 76ers, more

SAN ANTONIO - Are you searching for your dream job? You could find an open position with some of the most highly searched companies on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn announced the top 10 most viewed jobs on its website for 2017 and they look pretty awesome. You can see them at the bottom of this article.

Most of those top-viewed positions have already been filled but a few of those same companies are still looking to fill job openings, including one in San Antonio.

Tesla is hiring for multiple positions, including a customer experience specialist in San Antonio.

The Ellen Degeneres Show is also looking to hire some new faces but they’re not based in Alamo City.

Want to move up north and work for the Philadelphia 76ers? The sports franchise currently has two openings.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has open positions for a slew of different jobs around the world, from Florida to Ireland to Madrid to China.

Are you a fan of HBO? You could work for them! (Khaleesi job opening isn’t available, sorry.)

The top ten jobs on Linkedin for 2017:

Communications Manager - Tesla Summer Intern - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Entry-Level Engineer - Illumina Associate Producer - The Ellen Degeneres Show Corporate Intern - Michael Kors Corporate Sales Account Manager - Southwest Airlines Temp Project Coordinator - BBC Worldwide Business Strategy Manager - Philadelphia 76ers Entry-Level Asset Manager- Neuberger Berman Project Coordinator - HBO

The job market is hot and unemployment rates are low.

