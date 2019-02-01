'Aquaman' actress to make comic con debut at San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest with Jason Momoa

Texas-born actress Amber Heard will make her comic convention debut at San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest in June.

Heard plays the character Mera in "Aquaman" and "Justice League." The Austin native made her acting debut in 2004's "Friday Night LIghts."

Heard will join "Aquaman" co-star Jason Momoa, who was also the headlining star at last year's event.

Organizers say they expect to have six major stars in this year's lineup.

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14 to 16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

Youth one-day passes start at $15, and adult one-day passes start at $35. Tickets are already available for purchase online.

