San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller reacts to fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

Statement of Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, concerning fire at Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris

I join my prayers to those of the Holy Father; Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris; Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops; and countless others seeking consolation from God for the people of Paris and all of France as they cope with shock and profound sadness as a massive blaze consumes Notre Dame Cathedral. We in the Archdiocese of San Antonio pray especially at this time for the safety of firefighters and first responders battling this enormous fire, which has destroyed the frame, roof, and spire of this historic sanctuary. We will keep in prayer too all who will work in assisting in the stabilization and reconstruction of the cathedral in the days, weeks, and months to come. At the beginning of this holiest of weeks, we experience the agony and tragedy of Good Friday. On Easter Sunday we are blessed with Resurrection; a rebirth and return to life. Our pleas and petitions will surely be heard by Our Lady of Notre Dame.