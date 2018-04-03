Arson investigators called to late-night West Side fire

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a late-night fire on the city's West Side.

The fire was reported just before midnight in the 2700 block of Ruiz Street, which is located not far from NW 24th Street and West Martin Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the small fire in a back house apartment. Both a woman and an infant were inside at the time of the fire but made it out safely, officials said.

At this time a damage estimate is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

