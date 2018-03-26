LIVE: Firefighters respond to structure fire on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a call for a structure fire early Monday morning.
The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of East Southcross, which located not far from Pecan Valley Drive and South W. W. White Road.
More than 10 units have answered the call. KSAT has a crew headed the scene.
At this time the cause and extent of the damage is not currently known. It is also unclear if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.
