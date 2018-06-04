Aspiring young journalists get experience with daily student broadcast

BOERNE - When the students from Cibolo Creek Elementary School in Boerne visited KSAT recently, we gave them a tour and showed them how a real working newsroom operates.

Turns out, these aspiring journalists already know a thing or two about producing a daily newscast.

The fifth graders write, host and produce the daily announcements for their school. With only a few days left in the school year, the students are now training their successors.

Many schools across the San Antonio area have similar broadcast teams. There may be a future KSAT anchor or reporter among them!

Watch: KCUB Morning Broadcast from June 4, 2018, which includes a recap of their visit to the KSAT studio:

