Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube headquarters, reports say

SAN BRUNO, California - The suspect in an active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno is dead, according to CNN.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's confirmed to the Bay Area ABC affiliate that they were investigating an active shooter situation taking place place on the campus.

Another law enforcement source told the ABC affiliate the shooter was "a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf."

Stanford Health Care officials told ABC News they are treating 4-5 patients from the shooting. They did not share their condition.

Video appears to show police officers responding to “active shooter” situation at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, as people evacuate the building. https://t.co/nToqhLSGq9 pic.twitter.com/KJlUQdugpf — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2018

