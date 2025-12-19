City moves to acquire key land from feds for Project Marvel

The City of San Antonio presented the conceptual plans for a new sports and entertainment district centered around Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Renderings are for illustrative purposes and don’t show the final design.

SAN ANTONIO – Land in and around the Project Marvel footprint is set to change hands.

The city took a step toward acquiring 5.71 acres of land in and around Hemisfair from the federal government. The Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend the city buy a federal office building at 727 E. César E. Chávez Blvd. and two parking lots at 610 and 611 Indianola St. Sale prices weren’t immediately available, and federal land is not assessed for taxable value.

The General Services Administration placed the office property on its accelerated disposition list this year as part of the Trump administration’s effort to slash federal spending.

After publication a city spokesperson told the Business Journal the City Council will take up the acquisition in January 2026, with an expected closing within 60 to 120 days after approval.

In a memo submitted to the panel, city officials wrote that federal employees will remain tenants in the building for five years as pre-development work is hashed out. Any revamp plan will have to mesh with restrictive covenants in place from the Texas Historical Commission.

City staff added that the federal government’s property in the area has acted as a “significant buffer” to pedestrian and vehicle access to the rest of the Hemisfair grounds.

This has contributed to the lack of investment and limited redevelopment opportunities for the buildings in Tower Park...," officials wrote. “The acquisition of these properties provides an opportunity to develop clearer and better entrance points and wayfinding for the park, while also facilitating future development that will result in more appropriate uses envisioned for the vibrant mixed-use district.”

As the Business Journal reported earlier this year, city leaders made their intentions to acquire the 163,000-square-foot federal building known after it was added to the accelerated disposition list. City Manager Erik Walsh said at the time it was a priority. Before he retired, Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said the site was key to making the overall Project Marvel plan work.

“If at the end they don’t need it, then they can put it out for bids,” he said. ”You’ll have all sorts of developers that would be interested.”

Project Marvel, the mixed-use district pitched for Hemisfair that a new San Antonio Spurs arena will anchor, received a boost in November when county voters approved $310 million in public funds for the area’s development.

