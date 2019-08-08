Bat found trapped in massive spider's web in Poteet

POTEET, Texas - No. Thank. You.

Annette Alaniz Guajardo snapped some pretty incredible photos of a bat trapped in what appears to be the web of a banana spider outside her home in Poteet.

"So these are the kind of things you see happen in Brazil, Thailand, or some kind of foreign jungle place like that, but this was outside of Annette Alaniz Guajardo house in POTEET TEXAS," Guajardo's friend said on Facebook.

Guajardo noticed the bat Wednesday morning on her way to work.

'Intimate activities' on Texas lake lead to man's arrest, police say

She returned home Wednesday afternoon and the bat was still hanging from the spider's web, not moving.

Female banana spiders can grow up to two inches in length, according to SpidersWorlds.com, and they are not known to eat bats.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.