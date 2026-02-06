Skip to main content
Clear icon
46º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts

Weather

Temps soar today, stay warm through next week

Rain chance Monday night & early Tuesday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Warm weather expected through mid-February (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • 80S TODAY: 40s to start, but we end up warm
  • BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Highs in the 70s, more clouds on Sunday
  • RAIN CHANCE: Monday night & early Tuesday

FORECAST

TODAY

After a chilly start in the 40s, we’ll end up near 80 this afternoon. While we won’t set a record high, we won’t be far away. The record for the day is 84°, set just last year.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

Warm weather is forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase during the day on Sunday.

This weekend's forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCE

Our one window for rain in the extended forecast is Monday night into Tuesday. Odds of seeing rain have gone up a bit (40%), however, rainfall totals are not expected to be significant.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos