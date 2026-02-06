Temps soar today, stay warm through next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

80S TODAY: 40s to start, but we end up warm

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Highs in the 70s, more clouds on Sunday

RAIN CHANCE: Monday night & early Tuesday

FORECAST

TODAY

After a chilly start in the 40s, we’ll end up near 80 this afternoon. While we won’t set a record high, we won’t be far away. The record for the day is 84°, set just last year.

WEEKEND

Warm weather is forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase during the day on Sunday.

RAIN CHANCE

Our one window for rain in the extended forecast is Monday night into Tuesday. Odds of seeing rain have gone up a bit (40%), however, rainfall totals are not expected to be significant.

