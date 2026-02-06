Temps soar today, stay warm through next week Rain chance Monday night & early Tuesday Warm weather expected through mid-February (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS 80S TODAY: 40s to start, but we end up warm BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Highs in the 70s, more clouds on Sunday RAIN CHANCE: Monday night & early Tuesday FORECAST TODAY
After a chilly start in the 40s, we’ll end up near 80 this afternoon. While we won’t set a record high, we won’t be far away. The record for the day is 84°, set just last year.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) WEEKEND
Warm weather is forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase during the day on Sunday.
This weekend's forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) RAIN CHANCE
Our one window for rain in the extended forecast is Monday night into Tuesday. Odds of seeing rain have gone up a bit (40%), however, rainfall totals are not expected to be significant.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
