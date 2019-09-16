BCSO: 3 arrested after deputies find meth, stolen vehicles, handgun

SAN ANTONIO - Two men and woman were arrested after deputies say they seized more than 60 grams of various drugs and recovered stolen property in far north Bexar County.

Jason Munson and Justin Jaloway, who are 39, and Katelyn Mallot, 24, were taken into custody Saturday on drug charges.

BCSO officials said they began receiving tips earlier this week from community members on Facebook and NextDoor about drug activity in the 200 block of Deer Cross Lane.

An investigation into the tips later led deputies to find the suspects in possession of 58.2 grams of meth, about three grams of heroin and 5.5 grams of marijuana, according to BCSO.

BCSO said deputies also recovered two stolen vehicles and a handgun.

Online jail records show Munson and Mallot have since been released from custody.

Munson was released on a personal recognizance bond and Mallot posted $12,500 bail, according to online jail records.

Jaloway remains in the Bexar County Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000, online jail records show.

