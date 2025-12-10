Southwest Legacy High School cheer team heads to nationals for the first time

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Legacy High School senior and cheer captain Alyssa Gutierrez said four years of hard work with Coach Roselynn Graham have finally paid off as the team secured a spot heading to nationals.

Its bid to compete in Orlando, Florida this February will mark its first time reaching the national championships.

“I wasn’t just a cheerleader here,” Gutierrez said. “I’m able to say that I was a national-bound cheerleader and I made history for the school.”

For Coach Graham, the milestone is emotional.

“Oh my gosh, I’m gonna cry,” she said when asked what makes this group special.

Graham said the team earned this moment through dedication and discipline.

“They believed in the team and they believed in what they were doing,” she said. “We’re the spirit for the school… but this is our time.”

Unlike many cheer competitions, this category is based solely on sideline cheer — no intricate stunts or tumbling. That’s what the athletes say makes it meaningful.

“It grounds us in what cheerleading really is,” Gutierrez added.

Co-captain Navy Solis agreed, saying the performance reflects the passion the team has for the sport.

“It really shows out on the mat when it’s just cheer,” Solis said.

Now, the team is asking the community for support to help them get to Orlando. They still need at least $15,000 to cover travel costs.

“I grew up in this community, so I know how strong this environment can be if we all come together,” Gutierrez said. She added that even spreading the word helps. “It doesn’t have to be a donation—just doing what they can.”

Viewers can help the team by donating on the team’s fundraising page.

