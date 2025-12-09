Smithson Valley Rangers return to state semifinals to face Port Arthur Memorial

The Smithson Valley Rangers are back in the state semifinals for the third straight season and the ninth time in program history.

The defending Class 5A-D1 state champs, Smithson Valley, will next face the Port Arthur Memorial Titans in the fifth round of the UIL playoffs. The Titans are 14-0 this season; the Rangers are 13-1.

The Rangers’ defense has shut out three of its four playoff opponents and has allowed only 14 points during their current run, including a 30-14 win against Pieper on Nov. 28. Last week in round four, the Rangers shut out New Braunfels 24-0, beating them for the second time this season and setting up their game with Port Arthur Memorial.

The Titans are averaging nearly 45 points per game in the playoffs and will provide a tough test for the Rangers.

The Smithson Valley Rangers will play the Port Arthur Memorial Titans at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, at Legacy Stadium in Katy.

