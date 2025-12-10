La Vernia heads to McLane Stadium, seeks revenge against Kilgore in state semifinal of HS football playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – One year ago, the sting of defeat was sharp for La Vernia.

Kilgore dominated the Bears in a 38-13 semifinal rout at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney, propelling the Bulldogs to the state championship while sending La Vernia home with unfinished business.

For the second straight season, La Vernia and Kilgore will battle in the Class 4A Division I state semifinals. This time at McLane Stadium in Waco, there is a different feeling in the air.

“We remember exactly how that felt,” Bears senior defensive end Kole Farmer said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to be back here, and I think we’re ready. I think that we’re one of those teams that don’t get a lot of credit, but we’re back here, and we’re ready to we’re ready to show the state what we can do.”

The Bears roll in with momentum and a dynamic offense led by dual-threat quarterback Cooper Null and tailback Ty Carter, who racked up 379 combined yards in last week’s gritty 38-27 regional final win over Davenport.

Senior cornerback Santiago Urtiberea sees last year’s experience as the edge they need.

“We need all the experience we can have, and I feel like that run for the playoffs last year, so that we can help us with this rematch in the same round,” Urtiberea said.

La Vernia head coach Brian Null savors the rematch.

“Really cool just to be able to get to play in this game again,” Null said. “They’re very similar to last year. I think we’re a little bit different than what we were last year, but excited for the challenge, and I think the kids are too.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium.

