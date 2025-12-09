Boerne Greyhounds, Randle Lions prepare for Class 5A-D2 playoff showdown at Alamodome

Skip to main content
Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

There’s nothing like football practice in December. The Boerne Greyhounds are all about it because it means they are still alive for a state championship.

The Greyhounds topped Alamo Heights 56-49 Friday night, advancing to the fifth round of the UIL Class 5A-D2 playoffs. They will face the Randle Lions next, the same program that knocked Boerne out of the same round last season, 42-7.

Boerne is 13-1 this season; the Randle Lions are 14-0 and looking to defend their state championship. The Lions have won 30 straight games and recently saw their running back, Landen Williams-Callis, named the 2025 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Alamodome will host Boerne and Randle at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

