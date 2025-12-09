Boerne Greyhounds, Randle Lions prepare for Class 5A-D2 playoff showdown at Alamodome

There’s nothing like football practice in December. The Boerne Greyhounds are all about it because it means they are still alive for a state championship.

The Greyhounds topped Alamo Heights 56-49 Friday night, advancing to the fifth round of the UIL Class 5A-D2 playoffs. They will face the Randle Lions next, the same program that knocked Boerne out of the same round last season, 42-7.

Boerne is 13-1 this season; the Randle Lions are 14-0 and looking to defend their state championship. The Lions have won 30 straight games and recently saw their running back, Landen Williams-Callis, named the 2025 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Alamodome will host Boerne and Randle at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12.

