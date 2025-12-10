SAPD, Crimestoppers searching for suspects connected to robbery at North Star Mall

San Antonio Police and Crimestoppers are asking for help in locating two suspects connected to a robbery at North Star Mall.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and woman connected to a robbery at North Star Mall.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. Friday inside SAKS Fifth Avenue in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to authorities, two witnesses, who were later identified as security, stated they saw the woman steal someone’s wallet.

The employees approached both individuals about the item as they walked out of the store, and the woman claimed it fell into her purse, police said.

She then became “verbally combative” with them and the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, according to SAPD.

The two fled, and no one was injured.

If you have any information about the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers. They may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

