BCSO: 5 women in custody after chase reaches speeds of nearly 100 mph

SAN ANTONIO - Five women were taken into custody following a high-speed vehicle chase and crash that ended just south of downtown overnight.

The incident began around 2:45 a.m. when Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed a vehicle driving erratically near Loop 1604 and Somerset Road.

Deputies said they attempted to pull the vehicle over and that's when the driver sped off, leading them on a chase that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph.

The BCSO said during the chase the driver pulled into the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on East Cesar Chavez Boulevard and began doing circles in the parking lot, just before tossing a plastic baggie out of the window.

The driver made it a few more blocks down the road before finally crashing into a curb at South St. Mary’s Street. The five women tried to run but a joint effort between the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the San Antonio Police Department was able to apprehend and arrest all of them.

Deputies said the women now face several charges including evading arrest, speeding, reckless driving and possibly possession of narcotics. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

