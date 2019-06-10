BCSO corporal pulled out gun during argument, threatened to kill woman, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff’s Corporal was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and continuous family violence overnight after he pulled out a gun during an argument early Monday and threatened to kill a woman, a preliminary report released by police states.

Justin Storlie, 35, was taken into custody early Monday morning.

According to a preliminary report, Storlie was involved in an argument with a woman at a home in the 600 block of West Martin. The victim told police that she suspected Storlie was drunk when he held her down during the argument and threatened to kill her. When police arrived at the scene, Storlie had already left and taken his son, police said. He was detained shortly after, the preliminary report states.

BREAKING BCSO Corporal Justin Storlie arrested, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous family violence. Both are felonies #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/3FR0XTEAgv — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 10, 2019

Storlie was placed on administrative leave by the sheriff’s office last month for his involvement in an assault, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office confirmed. Storlie has not been charged in connection with that incident, which remains under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department.

Storlie, recently placed on leave for allegations in a separate assault case, is accused of pulling out a handgun and threatening to kill a woman with it at a home in the 600 block of Martin early this morning #KSATnews — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 10, 2019

Storlie is also being investigated for possibly sending inappropriate messages from his county email account.

Storlie's bond is set at $25,000.

The Sheriff's Office said officials will be serving Storlie with a notice of proposed termination for a "continuing pattern of conduct that seriously impairs job effectiveness, and for the detrimental effect it brings to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office."

Storlie has been with the agency since July 2014.

