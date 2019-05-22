BCSO: Corporal placed on administrative leave for alleged assault

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County corporal was placed on administrative leave Tuesday night following an off-duty disturbance, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Bexar County sheriff's Cpl. Justin Carl Storlie was placed on administrative leave for 10 days Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff's Office. Storlie will be placed on administrative duty at the conclusion of his leave, a spokesman for the agency said.

This comes after Storlie's alleged involvement in an assault that occurred when he was off-duty Sunday night, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said its Internal Affairs Unit will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

The assault case is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department, which said Tuesday that the report was not yet available.

Earlier this year, the Sheriff's Office confirmed Storlie's rank and released his service photo to the KSAT 12 Defenders. The agency so far has refused to release work emails also requested by KSAT.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.