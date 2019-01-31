BCSO task force tries to improve quality of life, safety at Jasper Mobile Home Park

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Javier Salazar on Thursday announced the creation of an interagency task force designed with the purpose of improving the quality of life and safety of residents living in Jasper Mobile Home Park.

The I.M.P.A.C.T. task force is a joint effort with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, the Bexar County Fire Marshal Louis Chris Lopez III, Bexar County Environmental Services, the San Antonio Water System, CPS Energy, the Bexar County Precinct 4 Constables Office and Bexar County Animal Control.

As recently as this month, SCORE deputies, along with officials with the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office, descended Jasper Park Mobile Home Park after uncovering a long list of safety concerns, with the property being the site of several recent arson fires.

Operation Jasper had CPS Energy find two illegal consumptions of energy, a press release said. The BCSO said the residents were given two days to comply. The San Antonio Water System also found multiple water violations and several stray dogs were rescued.

“It is imperative that these communities are a safe and healthy environment for those who are living in and around these areas," Sheriff Salazar said about Operation Jasper. " I am proud to work with our partnering agencies to ensure that this operation continues to be a success.”

The press release said leading up to Operation Jasper the Bexar County Fire Marshal also discovered 16 fire code violations.

The BCSO said Operation Jasper is ongoing and that more details would be sent out at a later date.

