BCSO: Jogger hospitalized after being struck in rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in the hospital following a rollover crash Monday night on the city's North Side.

Deputies said a jogger was on the sidewalk when a white Nissan went off the road, flipped over and struck the victim.

The jogger and driver of the Nissan were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Deputies said the rollover was caused by a black Dodge that was being driven recklessly in the area of TPC Parkway and Waterhole Lane.

When the driver of the Nissan tried to avoid the Dodge by swerving, the car began to roll over, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Dodge was driven away from the scene and did not stop. An hour later, however, a man who claimed to be driver of the Dodge returned on foot and was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.