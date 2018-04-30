Bees swarm NW side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters were called to a northwest side neighborhood Sunday afternoon after bees living in a hollow tree swarmed the neighborhood.

Randy Reina, a resident of the Bent Branch neighborhood, said firefighters urged him to stay indoors.

"I came outside when I saw the firetruck and they were getting out of their truck and they told me to run back inside," Reina said. "All I saw was swarms of bees everywhere."

Firefighters spent hours in the 7700 block of Bent Branch dealing with the bees.

If you spot a beehive in your neighborhood, you can call a company to remove it. In some instances, you can call 311 to report the hive, but the city will not remove a hive unless it is considered a danger to the public.

