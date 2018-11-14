Beto O'Rourke, Ted Cruz run into each other at Houston airport

HOUSTON - Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Ted Cruz, once opponents in the U.S. Senate race, ran into each other at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday, prompting a photo-op that has since gone viral.

Tiffany Easter posted photos with Cruz and O'Rourke to Facebook on Tuesday, detailing the civility O'Rourke demonstrated toward the Republican who defended his seat in the Senate.

Easter wrote that O'Rourke and Cruz were on the same flight to Washington, D.C., and that O'Rourke saw Cruz and walked over to him to congratulate him on his re-election.

"It was the first time they had seen each other since the election and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward TOGETHER," Easter wrote.

The U.S. Senate race in Texas garnered national attention with Cruz drawing support from President Donald Trump and O'Rourke from celebrities including NBA star LeBron James and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Easter said she was in awe of the degree of humility in the pair's conversation.

"Today we literally watched them come together," she wrote. "This is America. This is good. This is wholesome."

