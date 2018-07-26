Bexar County deputy arrested early Thursday for DWI

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A Bexar County sheriff's deputy was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Deputy Libmar Rodriguez was arrested by San Antonio police around 1 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Deputy Rodriguez has been employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since September 2017 and currently is on probationary status.

The deputy is currently assigned to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and will be placed on administrative leave pending further criminal investigation of the case by SAPD, the press release said.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs also will be conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into the arrest.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following comment Thursday about the arrest:

Command Staff and I are proactively speaking at roll calls on this subject of DWI and off-duty conduct, and it is incorporated into academy and in-service training.

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County (DSABC) is also increasing its messaging regarding its Safe Ride Home Program. It is unfortunate that there are still personnel who fail to heed numerous warnings and continue to drive while intoxicated. This deputy will be held accountable criminally and administratively. We will continue to work with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association on education and prevention efforts.



