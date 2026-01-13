Skip to main content
Weather

Showers this morning, then clearing this afternoon

Light rain will make for slick roads through 7am

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Showers early today, then clearing this afternoon. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • LIGHT SHOWERS: Through 7am, the rain pushes east
  • PM CLEARING: Sun pops out later today, boosts temps into 60s
  • GUSTY WINDS WEDNESDAY: Gusts of up to 35 mph possible

FORECAST

DAMP TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE/DRY THIS AFTERNOON

Light showers are moving through the area this morning. While it won’t amount to much, wet roads will likely slow the commute. Showers will come to an end later this morning, with clearing this afternoon. The sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s.

Showers early today, then clearing this afternoon. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

GUSTY WINDS TOMORROW

A front will slide through tomorrow. The biggest impact will be gusty winds. Expect gusts of up to 35 mph from mid-morning through dinnertime. As things dry out, the gusty winds will create a high fire danger tomorrow. Winds will subside Wednesday night. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are possible in San Antonio tomorrow. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)
Strong winds tomorrow will create an elevated fire danger. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED FORECAST

Beyond Wednesday, we’ll get some nice January weather that will include chilly mornings and mild afternoons. There are some questions as to what may unfold early next week, including for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As of now, we are calling for temps in the 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

