Bexar County detention officer convicted of tampering with incident report

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detention officer has been convicted of tampering with a government record.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Michael Fernandez was involved in an incident in the jail between him and an inmate on June 15, 2016.

Fernandez was suspended for 15 days while officials determined whether he had used excessive force against the inmate and if he then had lied about the incident on his official report, the DA’s Office said.

An indictment said Fernandez had indicated in the report that he had inadvertently struck the inmate's face with his hand.

Fernandez was later arrested and a grand jury returned an indictment against him. He was sentenced to six months’ probation.

Fernandez was also ordered to complete an anger management course and pay a $1,000 fine.

The DA’s Office said the conviction means the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement will consider Fernandez to be disqualified to hold a license to be a jailer or peace officer in the state of Texas.

“The jury’s verdict in this case sends a strong message to our community, and the men and women in law enforcement, that this type of behavior in our jails is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said.

BCSO officials did not immediately respond to a request regarding Fernandez’s employment status.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.