Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to announce milestone in opioid lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is set to announce a major milestone in the opioid lawsuit against dozens of pharmaceutical companies on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2017 to hold companies accountable for the millions of prescription pain pills supplied to people in San Antonio.

The county judge will be making the announcement on the developments in the lawsuit at 10 a.m.

Bexar County has the third highest rate of opioid-related overdoses in Texas.

Criminal district attorney Joe Gonzales will also be present at the event.

