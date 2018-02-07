Bexar County woman sues Uber and SA driver whom she says raped her

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County woman is suing Uber and a San Antonio man she says raped her, court documents reveal.

The woman is listed as Jane Doe in the lawsuit; the accused is identified as Juan Diego Ontiveros.

Court documents say Doe requested a ride via the Uber app on the evening of Feb. 25, 2017, after she had been out drinking for a friend’s birthday.

Ontiveros responded to her ride request and took Doe to her destination but failed to drop off her off, the documents say.

Instead, Ontiveros circled his car several times around the block before driving 30 miles to an undisclosed Northwest Side home where he took Doe inside and raped her, according to the documents.

Ontiveros told investigators he drove around the block a few times waiting for her to wake up but drove the woman to his house, in the 10900 block of Mustang Oak, approximately 30 miles across town when she didn't wake up.

He told police he kept the Uber portal open "in an attempt to increase her final cost" and that he did not have sex with the woman.

He said that when they got to his house, she was able to walk on her own and he had her lay in his bed. He said the woman fell asleep, woke up, used the bathroom and asked if he could take her home, and Ontiveros complied.

The victim reported the incident to police and said she was so drunk she didn't recall having sexual intercourse, but noted that she felt different.

Both Ontiveros and the victim submitted to a sexual assault nurse examination and authorities discovered that the victim's DNA was found on Ontiveros' penis.

Ontiveros maintained his innocence in October when he was taken to the Bexar County Jail, telling media, "She was drunk. I did my job. I took her home."

