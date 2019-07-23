WATCH LIVE: SAPD chief to provide information on body found on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a body was found on the city's far South Side.

Police are in the 1100 block of Mauermann Road where, earlier Tuesday, a car was reported as abandoned. It's unclear if the two cases are related.

Authorities have not yet shared details relating to the individual's death.

The body discovered on Tuesday marks the eighth found by area law enforcement since the start of the month.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.