Boerne police officer recovering in hospital after being struck by suspected drunken driver

BOERNE, Texas - Boerne police Officer Michele Van Stavern is recovering in a hospital after she was hit by a suspected drunken driver Friday night and suffered broken ribs, a fractured wrist and deep cuts to her head and arm.

The Boerne Police Department on Monday confirmed Van Stavern was able to get up and walk on her own, but she will have to stay in the hospital for now.

Andrew Harris, 35, is accused of hitting Van Stavern while she was directing traffic after a football game. He faces an intoxication assault charge.

Van Stavern is the school resource officer assigned to Boerne Middle School North and has worked for Boerne PD for about four years.

Boerne PD said an ecumenical prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.