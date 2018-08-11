Tractor-trailer driver busted for hauling cocaine, Border Patrol says

LAREDO, Texas - A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested after Border Patrol agents in Laredo discovered him hauling some illegal cargo.

Agents at the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35 said they asked the driver about his immigration status, then referred him for a secondary inspection.

The agents said that, during the check, a dog alerted them to the presence of drugs in the truck.

Agents then searched the truck and found 10 pounds of cocaine in four bundles hidden in a trash can in the truck's sleeper compartment.

Officials said the cocaine has a street value of more than $300,000.

The driver is an American citizen. He's been arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the drugs.

