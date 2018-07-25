Deadline nears for migrant children to be reunited with parents

EL PASO, Texas - DAY 4 (WEDNESDAY): (12:10 p.m.) Less than 24 hours is the amount of time left for the federal government to reunite migrant children who were separated from their parents due to the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

THE LINE: In McAllen, there are 4 billboards (2 English, 2 Spanish) saying, ‘Border Patrol: Children belong with families, not in jail.’ @ACLU tells @ksatnews they have been up since 7/2, w/ one near a federal detention center. SERIES➡️https://t.co/cyhXtWpDZR #KSATBorderJourney pic.twitter.com/Ij9kAdCFht — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) July 23, 2018

American Civil Liberties Union, a national nonprofit organization, posted four billboards -- two in English and two in Spanish -- earlier this month, with messages directed toward the U.S. Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas.

(11:02 p.m.) Before KSAT travels six hours west from El Paso, Texas, to Nogales, Arizona, the U.S. Border Patrol's West Texas Sector shared information regarding its region.

Agent Jose Romero, a spokesman for the Border Patrol, said West Texas agents patrol the largest border metroplex in the nation of more than 260 miles. Romero said the sector has to deal with both the El Paso and Ciudad Juaréz communities, which have a combined population of nearly 3 million people.

THE LINE: #KSATBorderJourney is in El Paso talking w/ @CBPWestTexas, the largest border metroplex in the nation. Agents patrol more than 260 miles of border & deal w/ 2 communities (El Paso & Ciudad Juarez) of nearly 3 million people combined. SERIES➡️ https://t.co/zqoKVLCfFv pic.twitter.com/F6JmuYUUNM — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) July 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.