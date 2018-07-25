Border News

Deadline nears for migrant children to be reunited with parents

Day 4: KSAT leaves El Paso for Nogales, Arizona to continue 'The Line' series

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist, Tiffany Huertas - Video Journalist

EL PASO, Texas - DAY 4 (WEDNESDAY): (12:10 p.m.) Less than 24 hours is the amount of time left for the federal government to reunite migrant children who were separated from their parents due to the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

American Civil Liberties Union, a national nonprofit organization, posted four billboards -- two in English and two in Spanish -- earlier this month, with messages directed toward the U.S. Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas.

(11:02 p.m.) Before KSAT travels six hours west from El Paso, Texas, to Nogales, Arizona, the U.S. Border Patrol's West Texas Sector shared information regarding its region.

Agent Jose Romero, a spokesman for the Border Patrol, said West Texas agents patrol the largest border metroplex in the nation of more than 260 miles. Romero said the sector has to deal with both the El Paso and Ciudad Juaréz communities, which have a combined population of nearly 3 million people. 

