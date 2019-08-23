Bowl with WWE superstars, former Spur at San Antonio charity event

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Spur Malik Rose is hosting the 3rd annual Malik Rose Bowl to help raise money for the Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter.

The two-time NBA champion, along with a multitude of other celebrities will be bowling for charity from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Main Event in San Antonio.

Get your bowl on and mingle with the stars, including:

Alberto El Patron - Former WWE Champion

Becky Hammon - Assistant coach for San Antonio Spurs

Jesse Borrego - Actor

Mickie James - WWE Women's Wrestling Champion

Jessie James Leija - 2-time Boxing World Champion

Vickie Guerrero - WWE Superstar

Only 22 lanes are available and the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Lane reservations are as follows:

Lane Sponsor - $2,500

One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition

Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity

Four guest credentials to attend the charity event

Celebrity bowler assigned to lane

Team photo with celebrity bowler

Pin Sponsor - $5,000

Entered into a draft to select which Celebrity Bowler will be in your lane

Four event gift bags

One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition

Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity

Four guest credentials to attend the charity event

Team photo with celebrity bowler

Strike Sponsor - $10,000

Entered into a draft to select which Celebrity Bowler will be in your lane

Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers

Four event gift bags

One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition

Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity

Four guest credentials to attend the charity event

Team photo with celebrity bowler

Kingpin Sponsor - $20,000

Recognition as the VIP event sponsor with naming rights

Logo inclusion on all event promotional items including step and repeat backdrop at event (pending print and deadlines)

Second choice of which celebrity bowlers will be in your lanes

Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers

Eight event gift bags

Two bowling lanes with corporate logo or individual recognition

Eight bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity

Eight additional guest passes to attend the charity event

Team photo with celebrity bowler

Title Sponsor - $25,000

Recognition as the title event sponsor with naming rights

Logo inclusion on all event promotional items including step and repeat backdrop at event (pending print and deadlines)

First choice of which celebrity bowlers will be in your lanes

Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers

Eighteen event gift bags

Two bowling lanes with corporate logo or individual recognition

Eight bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity

Ten additional guest passes to attend the charity event

Team photo with celebrity bowler

To reserve a lane, call 210-672-2910.

