Bowl with WWE superstars, former Spur at San Antonio charity event

Proceeds benefit Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Spur Malik Rose is hosting the 3rd annual Malik Rose Bowl to help raise money for the Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter.

The two-time NBA champion, along with a multitude of other celebrities will be bowling for charity from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Main Event in San Antonio.

Get your bowl on and mingle with the stars, including:

Alberto El Patron - Former WWE Champion
Becky Hammon - Assistant coach for San Antonio Spurs
Jesse Borrego - Actor
Mickie James - WWE Women's Wrestling Champion
Jessie James Leija - 2-time Boxing World Champion
Vickie Guerrero - WWE Superstar

Only 22 lanes are available and the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Lane reservations are as follows:

Lane Sponsor - $2,500

  • One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition
  • Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
  • Four guest credentials to attend the charity event
  • Celebrity bowler assigned to lane
  • Team photo with celebrity bowler

Pin Sponsor - $5,000

  • Entered into a draft  to select which Celebrity Bowler will be in your lane
  • Four event gift bags
  • One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition
  • Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
  • Four guest credentials to attend the charity event
  • Team photo with celebrity bowler

Strike Sponsor - $10,000

  • Entered into a draft  to select which Celebrity Bowler will be in your lane
  • Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers
  • Four event gift bags
  • One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition
  • Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
  • Four guest credentials to attend the charity event
  • Team photo with celebrity bowler

Kingpin Sponsor - $20,000

  • Recognition as the VIP event sponsor with naming rights
  • Logo inclusion on all event promotional items including step and repeat backdrop at event (pending print and deadlines)
  • Second choice of which celebrity bowlers will be in your lanes
  • Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers
  • Eight event gift bags
  • Two bowling lanes with corporate logo or individual recognition
  • Eight bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
  • Eight additional guest passes to attend the charity event
  • Team photo with celebrity bowler

Title Sponsor - $25,000

  • Recognition as the title event sponsor with naming rights
  • Logo inclusion on all event promotional items including step and repeat backdrop at event (pending print and deadlines)
  • First choice of which celebrity bowlers will be in your lanes
  • Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers
  • Eighteen event gift bags
  • Two bowling lanes with corporate logo or individual recognition
  • Eight bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
  • Ten additional guest passes to attend the charity event
  • Team photo with celebrity bowler

To reserve a lane, call 210-672-2910.

