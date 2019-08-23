Bowl with WWE superstars, former Spur at San Antonio charity event

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Spur Malik Rose is hosting the 3rd annual Malik Rose Bowl to help raise money for the Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter.
The two-time NBA champion, along with a multitude of other celebrities will be bowling for charity from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Main Event in San Antonio.
Get your bowl on and mingle with the stars, including:
Alberto El Patron - Former WWE Champion
Becky Hammon - Assistant coach for San Antonio Spurs
Jesse Borrego - Actor
Mickie James - WWE Women's Wrestling Champion
Jessie James Leija - 2-time Boxing World Champion
Vickie Guerrero - WWE Superstar
Only 22 lanes are available and the event is expected to sell out quickly.
Lane reservations are as follows:
Lane Sponsor - $2,500
- One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition
- Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
- Four guest credentials to attend the charity event
- Celebrity bowler assigned to lane
- Team photo with celebrity bowler
Pin Sponsor - $5,000
- Entered into a draft to select which Celebrity Bowler will be in your lane
- Four event gift bags
- One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition
- Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
- Four guest credentials to attend the charity event
- Team photo with celebrity bowler
Strike Sponsor - $10,000
- Entered into a draft to select which Celebrity Bowler will be in your lane
- Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers
- Four event gift bags
- One bowling lane with corporate logo or individual recognition
- Four bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
- Four guest credentials to attend the charity event
- Team photo with celebrity bowler
Kingpin Sponsor - $20,000
- Recognition as the VIP event sponsor with naming rights
- Logo inclusion on all event promotional items including step and repeat backdrop at event (pending print and deadlines)
- Second choice of which celebrity bowlers will be in your lanes
- Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers
- Eight event gift bags
- Two bowling lanes with corporate logo or individual recognition
- Eight bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
- Eight additional guest passes to attend the charity event
- Team photo with celebrity bowler
Title Sponsor - $25,000
- Recognition as the title event sponsor with naming rights
- Logo inclusion on all event promotional items including step and repeat backdrop at event (pending print and deadlines)
- First choice of which celebrity bowlers will be in your lanes
- Early event entry for entire team to VIP event with celebrity bowlers
- Eighteen event gift bags
- Two bowling lanes with corporate logo or individual recognition
- Eight bowler credentials to participate in the bowling tournament with a celebrity
- Ten additional guest passes to attend the charity event
- Team photo with celebrity bowler
To reserve a lane, call 210-672-2910.
