PHOTOS: Day 1 in trial of ex-Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Adrian Gonzales, 52, one of two now-former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officers charged with child endangerment after the Robb Elementary shooting in 2022, faced his first day in trial on Tuesday.

Gonzales is facing 29 child endangerment charges: 19 represent the children killed in the shooting, and the other 10 represent the children injured in the shooting.

Day 1 testimony ended with former Robb Elementary School teacher Stephanie Hale on the stand. A court order prevented her face from being shown on camera.

During her initial answers, Hale disclosed where she had seen the 18-year-old gunmen while trying to get herself and other kids inside the school on May 24, 2022.

Others also took the stand to testify in court.

