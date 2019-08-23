'BeeJay' the 26-pound-cat is up for adoption

PHILADELPHIA - BeeJay is a "jumbo-sized package of fluff" who is looking for his furever home.

The 26-pound cat is available for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia.

There's been a ton of interest in adoption so far but, according to the shelter, he's not quite ready to go home.

"He still needs a more thorough check up by our vet," said a spokesperson on the shelters Facebook page.

Click here for more information about Morris Animal Refuge.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

