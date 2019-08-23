News

'BeeJay' the 26-pound-cat is up for adoption

He's described as 'jumbo-sized package of fluff'

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

PHILADELPHIA - BeeJay is a "jumbo-sized package of fluff" who is looking for his furever home.

The 26-pound cat is available for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia.

There's been a ton of interest in adoption so far but, according to the shelter, he's not quite ready to go home.

"He still needs a more thorough check up by our vet," said a spokesperson on the shelters Facebook page.

Click here for more information about Morris Animal Refuge.

