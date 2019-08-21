Someone left their 15-inch snake at TSA airport checkpoint

NEWARK, New Jersey - People usually leave keys, sunglasses, IDs and hats at airport security checkpoints but a snake? Yes, it really happened.

Transportation Security Administration posted a photo on Instagram of a 15-inch ring-necked snake that was left behind Monday at Newark Liberty International Airport.

"We have had it with these #%!&@$ snakes in this %@$&#! checkpoint! You don’t want to be in a 200-foot aluminum tube while you’re 30,000 feet in the air when this guy slithers out," part of TSA's caption reads.

TSA is known for having a robust sense of humor across the company's social media channels.

A TSA officer was able to cover the snake with a gray checkpoint bin until Port Authority Police arrived to take the reptile.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson with TSA Public Affairs, said, "TSA has a good lost and found program to reunite travelers with items they've left at checkpoints, but if that was your snake, don't bother calling to retrieve it."

Texas mom finds 3.72-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Apparently TSA's security procedures don't prohibit passengers from bringing snakes on planes, according to the Instagram post.

But they do recommend contacting your airline to learn its policies before attempting to travel with a pet.

As to whom the serpent belongs, we may never know.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.