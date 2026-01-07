Alamo Area MPO names new executive director with Texas ties

Brendon Wheeler, a North Texas engineer, was selected as the new executive director for the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO) has named its new executive director, who holds deep ties to Texas.

Brendon Wheeler was selected from a pool of more than 30 nationwide candidates. He will assume the executive director role on Feb. 2, according to a news release.

The role was filled on an interim basis following the exit of former Executive Director Isidro “Sid” Martinez in December 2024.

Wheeler comes to AAMPO with more than 16 years of experience, including recent time as a senior program manager for metropolitan transportation planning at the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), the release said.

NCTCOG, according to the release, is “one of the most innovative and best-performing MPOs in the United States.”

MPOs, created under the Federal Highway Act of 1962, oversee transportation planning funding for metropolitan areas.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, MPOs are required in urban areas with a population of more than 50,000. In Texas, there are 24 MPOs.

AAMPO serves all of Bexar County, Comal County, Guadalupe County and a portion of Kendall County, including Boerne, its website states.

“Brendon brings a mix of operational understanding, engineering credibility, and MPO experience,” said Bexar County Commissioner and AAMPO board chair Rebeca Clay-Flores. ”The board is looking forward to working with him in supporting this region’s long-term transportation goals.”

According to his LinkedIn, Wheeler spent 10 years at Wier & Associates, Inc., an Arlington-based engineering firm.

Wheeler holds two bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and civil engineering from two North Texas universities. He is a licensed professional engineer in Texas and a certified floodplain manager.

“AAMPO plays a critical role in coordinating transportation planning across this region. I look forward to working with our partners and communities to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that support mobility, growth, and fiscal responsibility.”

AAMPO’s Transportation Policy Board is expected to officially approve Wheeler’s appointment during its Jan. 26 meeting.

