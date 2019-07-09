Car catches fire after crashing into Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to find a driver who lost control of a car on the city’s West Side and crashed into the wall of a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant early Tuesday.

The crash in the 2700 block of Culebra Road happened overnight while the business was closed so there was no one inside at the time.

When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. they spoke with another driver who witnessed the crash and told them that the person who caused the damage had run away.

That woman said she was driving west on Culebra Road when someone in a black sedan rammed her SUV from behind.

The sedan then went out of control, through the Bill Miller parking lot and into the side of the building.

The impact sent tables and chairs inside flying, and showered the business with bricks and broken glass.

The car also caught fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they caused any major damage.

The SUV driver was checked out by paramedics at the scene.

It’s unclear whether the driver who caused the crash suffered any injuries.

Shortly before daylight, a team of Bill Miller staff members showed up and began cleaning up the mess.

A manager said the plan was to reopen “today, as soon as possible,” although she was not able to give an exact time of when that would be.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.