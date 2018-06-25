Caught on camera: Photos show pair stealing packages from mailboxes

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Kendall County are on the lookout for a pair of thieves caught on camera stealing packages from mailboxes in Cordillera Ranch.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office released photos that show a woman carrying multiple boxes.

A man is also seen in the photos which were posted on the Kendall County Facebook page. The photos show the crime occurred Tuesday.

Authorities said it’s unclear how many packages were stolen, but photos show boxes stacked on several mailboxes.

The pair eventually drove off in an SUV. Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.

