Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Mexican army kills leader of powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel during operation to capture him
4 injured after seven-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver on Northeast Side, SAPD says
Woman killed after rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side, police say
1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash on US Highway 281 on North Side, SAFD says
2 teens charged with capital murder after deadly shooting in New Braunfels, city says
Olivia Salazar becomes first Clark athlete to sign commitment for women’s college water polo
Woman told child to walk to elementary school campus 19 miles away, BCSO report says
LEE HS teacher resigns amid investigation into comments he made to female student, district says
Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day fatal shooting outside West Side bar

Local News

Ramon Najera’s son advocates for pet owner responsibility 3 years after deadly dog attack

Community fourm raised awareness, gave platform to share experiences with dangerous dogs

Devan Karp, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Tommy Namphong, Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly three years after an 81-year-old man was fatally attacked by dogs in San Antonio, his son continues to push for change in the community.

Ramon Najera was killed in a dog attack that also injured his wife. Now, his son, Raymond Najera, hosted a community forum to raise awareness and give residents a platform to share their experiences with dangerous dogs.

“I want to bring back the exposure of what happened three years ago so we can inform the community of San Antonio on what happens and what you can do,” Raymond Najera said.

Raymond still remembers the moment his stepbrother called with the tragic news. He is now working with the World Animal Awareness Society to hold community discussions about the reporting process, paperwork, and issues surrounding dangerous dogs in the area while creating a documentary.

Neighbors like Cynthia Mejia have joined the conversation, voicing concerns about stray dogs attacking neighborhood cats on the southwest side of San Antonio. Mejia urges Animal Care Services (ACS) to improve how they capture stray animals and organize incident reports.

“If these dogs are out there, it goes from small animals, it’s going to go to children, to larger pets, to my daughter. You know, we’re no longer safe in our own community,” Mejia said.

Raymond Najera also helped push for the Ramon Najera Act, legislation aimed at increasing penalties for owners of dangerous dogs. The bill passed both chambers of the Texas Legislature in 2023 but was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott, who said existing criminal laws were sufficient.

“I know his reasons why, but I think that wasn’t enough. I mean, the reason wasn’t sufficient. We did need changes,” Najera said.

Raymond hopes people will remember his father as a devoted family man and dedicated worker, and that the community will take responsibility for pet safety.

“We have to be knowledgeable of our pet responsibilities. That’s what I want to see changed, like more educated citizens,” he said.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...