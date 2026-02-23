Ramon Najera’s son advocates for pet owner responsibility 3 years after deadly dog attack

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly three years after an 81-year-old man was fatally attacked by dogs in San Antonio, his son continues to push for change in the community.

Ramon Najera was killed in a dog attack that also injured his wife. Now, his son, Raymond Najera, hosted a community forum to raise awareness and give residents a platform to share their experiences with dangerous dogs.

“I want to bring back the exposure of what happened three years ago so we can inform the community of San Antonio on what happens and what you can do,” Raymond Najera said.

Raymond still remembers the moment his stepbrother called with the tragic news. He is now working with the World Animal Awareness Society to hold community discussions about the reporting process, paperwork, and issues surrounding dangerous dogs in the area while creating a documentary.

Neighbors like Cynthia Mejia have joined the conversation, voicing concerns about stray dogs attacking neighborhood cats on the southwest side of San Antonio. Mejia urges Animal Care Services (ACS) to improve how they capture stray animals and organize incident reports.

“If these dogs are out there, it goes from small animals, it’s going to go to children, to larger pets, to my daughter. You know, we’re no longer safe in our own community,” Mejia said.

Raymond Najera also helped push for the Ramon Najera Act, legislation aimed at increasing penalties for owners of dangerous dogs. The bill passed both chambers of the Texas Legislature in 2023 but was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott, who said existing criminal laws were sufficient.

“I know his reasons why, but I think that wasn’t enough. I mean, the reason wasn’t sufficient. We did need changes,” Najera said.

Raymond hopes people will remember his father as a devoted family man and dedicated worker, and that the community will take responsibility for pet safety.

“We have to be knowledgeable of our pet responsibilities. That’s what I want to see changed, like more educated citizens,” he said.